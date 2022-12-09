Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit

article

Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit.

Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

He is riding a bicycle. He could be going to his old Detroit home in the 6000 block of Lonyo near Warren Road and Wyoming Avenue. His wife told police he would likely take Ford Road if he were headed there.

Police said Covarrubias did not take his medication and may need it soon.

Covarrubias is white with brown and gray hair. He has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing, and there is no description of his bike.

If you see Covarrubias, call police at 734-722-9600.