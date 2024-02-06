Missing woman and infant daughter still being sought by Auburn Hills police

Have you seen this woman and her infant daughter anywhere? A missing alert was issued by Auburn Hills police Monday night for this mother who took her month-old baby without permission.

Amanda Prowell-Smith and her baby Eliza were last seen outside her apartment complex on South Boulevard in Auburn Hills. A Ring doorbell video shows them overnight on Feb. 1 going into Feb. 2.

"We need to find Amanda, we need to make sure the child is okay, that Amanda is okay," said Scott McGraw, deputy chief of police. "She doesn’t have a cell phone, she doesn’t have a vehicle,"

Prior to her walking away, police say she had assaulted a family member inside their apartment.

The same place where Amanda gave birth to her daughter a month and a half ago.

"Based on Amanda’s past with Child Protective Services, she has had two previous children taken from her custody," McGraw said. "So based on her mental illness and not taking her medication, we’re concerned."

Amanda Prowell-Smith

While investigators are concerned for the baby’s welfare — they say they have no reason to believe Amanda plans to intentionally harm her daughter.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

"Michigan State Police issues Amber Alerts," McGraw said. "We contacted them yesterday, we went over the case with them, and their criteria for an Amber Alert is an abduction. This is not considered an abduction, she’s missing with her child."

If you have seen Amanda and Eliza — you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

"Our main priority right now to find the child and make sure she’s okay," McGraw said.