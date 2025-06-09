Missouri man crashes into Michigan State Police vehicle while under influence of drugs

The Brief An MSP trooper had someone pulled over on I-94 in Southwest Michigan when their vehicle was hit by a driver under the influence of drugs. The Missouri man was arrested. No injuries were reported.



Police say a man from Missouri was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a Michigan State Police vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to MSP, a trooper had a vehicle pulled over on westbound I-94 near Mile Marker 25 in Berrian County's Lincoln Township when a man veered off the road and hit the patrol vehicle around 11:10 p.m. The trooper was standing outside the vehicle and was not hurt. No one else was injured, either, police said.

Police discovered the 33-year-old suspect was under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

Police said this is the second crash involving an MSP vehicle in the district, which encompasses Southwest Michigan, in a week.

Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.