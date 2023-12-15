Mistletoe and mischief? Noir Leather's kinky 'XXXmas party' celebrates 40 years in business

Noir Leather in Royal Oak will not be hosting your average Christmas party this year. Only those who've been naughty are invited.

To celebrate it's 40th anniversary, the adult fetish boutique is putting on a kinky Christmas party on Saturday, from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

"Here we don’t distribute coal, we distribute punishment," said Noir Leather's current owner Arbor Laclave.

Laclave says he’s also on the naughty list. But at Noir Leather, "Santa’s naughty list is the best place to be here, without a doubt."

The adult Christmas party will feature scantily clad Santas, amateur pole dancing sessions, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, a spanking booth, tarot card readings, free popcorn, cookies and more.

Established in 1983, Noir Leather will not only be celebrating the major milestone of 40 years in business, but also the birthday of the store's original owner, Keith Howarth.

Howarth is a prominent figure in the S&M and goth community who has opened several similar boutiques and hosted live shows in Detroit.

"In honor of Keith, there’s a lot of people that are very happy that this business is still here, it is a staple of Royal Oak," Laclave said. "I hear that all the time."

The adult store is well-known yet notorious in the community. To many, it is a symbol of freedom, Leclave added.

Many items will be on sale during the kinky Christmas party – including handcuffs, collars, clothing and much more.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are $22.

"Who doesn’t need a good spanking for christmas?" Laclave said.