Mixed-use town center planned for Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights

article

Under a proposed plan awaiting Sterling Heights City Council Approval, a mixed-use town center would be built at the Lakeside Mall site.

The 110-acre site would include more than 2,800 apartments parks, a 120-room hotel, office space, stores, dining, and more. Macy’s and JCPenney will remain open.

"We are pleased to see the future of Lakeside Mall taking shape," said Mark A. Hackel, Macomb County Executive. "Hall Road is a vital economic corridor for all of Macomb County, and the continued transformation of Lakeside will lead to additional interest and investment in the corridor."

Rendering from City of Sterling Heights

Developer Lionheart Capital also plans to donate about 30 acres of land to become a park system.

"We are honored to be working with the city of Sterling Heights to help breathe new life into an area that has been underutilized for decades, and in so doing, create thousands of new jobs," said Allison Greenfield, Principal and Chief Development Officer of Lionheart Capital. "Lakeside will provide a wide range of market-rate housing options for all demographics, from the young professional to the senior. Its location close to major thoroughfares, yet away from residential zones will help to minimize traffic in single-family neighborhoods. We are proud to be part of a project that promotes the best in urban revitalization principles while acknowledging the unique character and history of the Sterling Heights community."

Rendering from City of Sterling Heights

This project plan includes a City Center with a park offering recreational facilities such as pools, fitness facilities, lending libraries, and more.

"This project will deliver so much of our community’s wish list — thousands of jobs, more restaurants, entertainment, housing, and a complete new look, to name a few," Mayor Michael Taylor said.

City council will vote on the plan Nov. 1.