MLB postpones baseball game for Tigers-Phillies due to Canadian wildfires smoke

The Tigers-Phillies game has been rescheduled due to air quality in the Philadelphia area Wednesday night.

Smoke caused by the Canadian wildfires caused Major League Baseball to postpone the Tigers-Phillies as well as White Sox-Yankees in New York.

The Tigers game will be made up on Thursday, June 8 at 6:05 p.m.

"These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities," MLB said in a statement.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for New York City , saying: "the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects." In Philadelphia, the NWS issued a Code Red.

The Yankees and White Sox played through a lesser haze on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



