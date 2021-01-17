MLK Day of Service Monday events continue despite Pandemic

article

Despite the Pandemic, MLK Day of Service events will continue Monday with some alterations because of Covid 19.

Wayne States Center for Urban Studies, AmeriCorps Urban Safety Program will be hosting its annual 2021 MLK Day Event Monday.

Monday at 8 am, volunteers will gather at Patton Recreation Center on Woodmere but must register in advance. Participants will clean four areas and board up to three abandoned houses.

So far, 25 people have registered. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. PPE will also be provided to volunteers.

The virtual event will include a digital home safety assessment, and residents who live nearby will receive replacement filters, air purifiers, and other home safety assessment resources.

The program says to reach out to Darrian Hollonquest at darrian.amus@gmail.com or 313.687.6780 to attend the in-person event.

The Healthy Homes Zoom Workshop held between 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. can be registered for at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdOGqrzMrGtQ1KeMWeyan3Hf23m_zmilg