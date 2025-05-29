Model T mechanic job opening at The Henry Ford in Dearborn

article

The Henry Ford Antique Vehicle department is looking for a Model T mechanic with a love for history.

Big picture view:

The historic museum complex, including the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village, is seeking a full-time antique vehicle mechanic.

In this role, the restoration, maintenance and evaluation of daily antique vehicle operations will be needed, including making minor and major repairs.

The fleet of vehicles date from 1914 to 1953, which require preventive maintenance and inspections.

Among the special skills wanted is previous experience with maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing antique vehicles, including sourcing parts, restoring or preserving original components.

Responsibilities include:

-Daily inspection and safety checks for all historic land use vehicles.

-Investigating damage, neglect, and accidents of operating historic vehicles.

-Responsible for assisting with tracking and recording of driver log sheets to maintain safety and reliability

-Repair and Restoration of vehicles and parts.

The applicant will be documenting repair and restoration costs for each vehicle, maintaning detailed inventory of parts and procuring parts and services for vehicles, with considerations for cost, efficiency and historical accuracy.

Qualification requirements are:

-Experience troubleshooting and diagnosing automotive mechanical and electrical repairs

-Ability to assess and carry out vehicle repair

-Proven knowledge of maintaining and repairing historic land transport vehicles

-Demonstrated experience operating and maintaining a variety of historic vehicles

What you can do:

Those interested can visit this link to apply or learn more.