Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month.

Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year.

The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23.

"We truly value the many relationships that we have made over the years and we have so many wonderful memories to treasure," the family said when announcing the farm's closure.

You can visit the bakery and market Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moelkers will also be hosting a final customer appreciation day on Dec. 10. People are invited to stop by the farm and share memories of the 115-year-old farm.

The Moelkers noted that they will be selling their existing inventory, so some items may run out between now and when they close for good.