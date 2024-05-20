MoGo transitioning fleet of bikes to new EcoBoost-style cycles

MoGo is in the process of mobilizing and repositioning its fleet of bikes.

They are transitioning from regular pedal-powered bikes to their new EcoBoost bike to enhance cycling around the city while providing more opportunities.

The EcoBoost bike incorporates advanced electric pedal assist technology and ergonomic design to offer riders a comfortable and eco-friendly way to get around urban environments. Click here to see where you can hop on a ride.

MoGo has cycling stations in the heart of downtown Detroit, Belle Isle, as well as dotted around southern Oakland County.

Many of the stations fall along and near the Woodward Corridor. As cities expand the number of bike lanes in their communities, like Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge did between Eight Mile and 10 Mile, opportunities to cycle will continue to grow.