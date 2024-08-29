Mom of young Detroit Lions fan says she was nearly scammed by PR poser online

This family of Lions fans went from the top of the world - to straight-up worried, and they’re still not sure what the scammers were after.

Nine-year-old Easton was speechless and starstruck at this week’s Lions pre-season game.

"Easton was like this is the best day ever," said Lisa Kryger.

That’s because when wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown actually said "hi" to him, Easton officially caught Lions fever.

"He was like, 'All I want for my birthday is St. Brown to say happy birthday to me,' and I kind of laughed because i was like there's no possible way that can happen," Kryger said.

But Kryger, a mother of three, tried anyway - taking to her TikTok following for help.

"This is probably the most far-out thing I’m going to do ever, but it's worth a shot," she said in her video.

The video got lots of traction for a birthday wish for her son. Then came a message from a woman who said her friend worked for the Lions public relations department.

"(She said) 'They want to give you a suite at the Detroit Lions game, they want to give him a VIP experience,'"

It was too good to be true maybe, but it was worth a shot Lisa thought – giving her number to this woman, to talk to that so-called friend with the Detroit Lions.

"Dumb on my part, I know I am stupid with this part as well," Kryger said.

Almost immediately, the faux Lions employees launched into a sob story, via text.

"She said I have a soft spot for young kids because my son died of cancer," Kryger recalled.

They messaged for several hours – and Wednesday night that VIP offer they led with, quickly changed.

"Then it went to just tickets for my son and I," she said.

Then – she started asking personal questions to Lisa.

"It just didn't add up to me," she said.

Kryger tried asking some tough questions back – with no reply then a block.

FOX tried calling the number – with a Syracuse, New York area code, and left a message.

"Honestly, at first i just thought it was probably two people just playing some prank that they thought was funny," she said.

Kryger is still holding out hope for a simple birthday wish from St. Brown – even under the cloud of this bizarre scamming, experience.

"No one knows the intentions of all of this, and it could be so much more than I originally thought it was," she said.

Lisa plans to report the accounts to local police, in case their motive was something sinister.



