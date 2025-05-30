'Money Matters' Detroit program in need of help to make a change in Washington D.C.

The Brief A group of Detroit students trying to go to D.C. to make a change are in need of financial help. They are hoping to collect change to make a change. On Sunday many will find the students with their change signs collecting change, hoping to make that trip to Washington, D.C.



A real-life money crisis is pushing a group of Detroit students in another direction.

Instead of panicking, they're pivoting.

The backstory:

Between 15 Mile and Metro Parkway, students like Jeremiah Young are studying financial literacy through a program called Money Matters for Youth, and they’re learning valuable life skills.

"Being in this program has taught me a lot," he said. "It’s taught me a lot of financial literacy skills such as compound interest, dividends, whether it be investing in stocks. It’s all so amazing."

Young is class president and about to graduate from Pershing High School, and set to head over to Wayne State to study elementary education. But in just two weeks, Young and 40 other students from Money Matters for Youth are going to Washington, D.C.

"It is a learning experience truly. Not a lot of people get the opportunity, especially an inner-city kid like myself," he said.

What they're saying:

Now that opportunity is in jeopardy because financial problems for their sponsor got in the way.

"We did have a funder, and than at the last minute, not too long ago, because of tariffs and what’s going on in our economy, the funder cannot give any funds at all," said Money Matters founder Gail Perry-Mason.

Meanwhile, the trip costs $30,000.

Perry-Mason has been teaching kids financial literacy for almost 30 years. She says this financial challenge is a chance to pivot, not panic.

"What we’re going to do is put our change together. Collectively, change can bring change," said Perry-Mason.

Dig deeper:

‘Change agents’ collect change to give to organizations in need, but now they need even more change to make their trip to visit the Supreme Court and Congress to lobby on behalf of young people.

"We’re going to see a lot of individuals on Capitol Hill to say these are the changes we want to see, and it’s so important because a lot of these changes they’re making in D.C. are affecting our youth today in Detroit," she said.

What's next:

On Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hunt Street Station at Gratiot and Hunt Streets, many will find the students with their change signs collecting change, hoping to make that trip to Washington, D.C.