Monroe County deputy pursuit ends when female suspect hits dead-end street

A suspect fleeing a traffic stop sped through downtown Monroe before eventually hitting a dead end and getting arrested on Thursday morning.

A Monroe County deputy made a traffic stop of a 39-year-old woman near Jones Avenue and N. Monroe Street just before 10 a.m., but after refusing to cooperate she allegedly sped off.

The 39-year-old driver led police on a pursuit through several streets in downtown Monroe at speeds up to 45 miles an hour - but the chase ended thanks to a wrong turn.

The suspect entered a dead-end street where deputies were able to block her in. She was then arrested without further incident.

She has been lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing.

The incident remains under investigation by Deputy A. Preadmore of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7560.

