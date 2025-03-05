Monroe County inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies inside jail

article

The Brief A 56-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate died in custody early Wednesday morning. The Toledo man, who has not been named, was unable to be revived by life-saving measures including CPR. An investigation is underway to determine his cause of death.



The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that an inmate in custody died in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The backstory:

At 3:50 a.m. the 56-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. Despite life-saving CPR measures by officers and Monroe Fire and ambulance first responders who arrived in minutes, the Toledo man died.

"The Sheriff’s Office is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation. Therefore, the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough in a press release.

The identity of the inmate has not been released yet, out of respect for the family, the office said.

"The Sheriff’s Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual’s family," the release said.

The Source: Information for this report came from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



