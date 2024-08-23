Monroe fire: Reward offered for info on arson that injured 17 firefighters

article

Monroe police are asking for information in the large fire at the Michigan College of Beauty in July which investigators have determined was arson.

The fire was set at the Michigan College of Beauty at 1:30 p.m. on July 30, and injured 17 firefighters including two needed hospitalization for heat-related injuries.

The five-alarm fire occurred inside the vacant portion of a strip mall, at the Michigan College of Beauty at 1020 Monroe Street. It took roughly 100 firefighters and about 5 hours to put out the fire.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the arsonist.

If you have any information please help by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.



