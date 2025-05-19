Monroe mailbox mayhem: Suspected drunk driver leaves trail of destruction

The Brief Multiple mailboxes were damaged after a suspected drunk driver ran into them. Monroe Public Safety was quick on the scene and found the 40-year-old woman inside her car. Officials told FOX 2 that they suspect cocaine as of Monday evening and will send evidence to a lab for testing.



Chaos in Monroe as mailboxes were destroyed, a woman was arrested, and residents were shaken.

What they're saying:

On Saturday night, the City of Monroe was the victim of mailbox destruction, as police say a 40-year-old woman driving northbound on N. Macomb Street just before Cole is accused of weaving on the road and crashing into many mailboxes.

Sonja Albart is one of many concerned about what happened.

"9 o’clock at night you still have this salon stays open pretty late. It could’ve been somebody coming out of there," Albart said. "It could’ve been somebody getting their haircut that yeah it’s, it’s just sad."

Dig deeper:

Monroe Public Safety was quick on the scene and found the 40-year-old woman inside her car who apparently did not even know that she had hit mailboxes.

"It was obvious through field sobriety test that she was intoxicated to know whether it’s alcohol or drugs," said Commander John Wall. "It’s unknown right now, but some further testing was done so we’re waiting for those results to come back."

What's next:

Officials told FOX 2 that they suspect cocaine as of Monday evening and will send evidence to a lab for testing.

If the results come back positive, they will submit the case to the prosecutor for criminal charges.