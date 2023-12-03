Monroe man arrested after fleeing police

A 20-year-old Monroe man was arrested in Raisinville Township Sunday afternoon after he led police on a chase through the area.

At about 4:40 p.m. a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on a gray Kia Forte that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop and began passing other vehicles to avoid capture. The vehicle continued eastbound along South Custer Road, onto northbound Cherry Road. Upon reaching Dixon Road, the driver circled the area roadways several times before entering a private residential driveway in the 6400 block of Dixon Road.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges and arraignment in the 1st District Court in Monroe.