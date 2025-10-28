The Brief Monroe Police are investigating an assault over the weekend after a man says he was attacked while at a residence on Saturday. A search warrant was executed on Sunday at a residence connected with the two suspects. Both remain at large.



Monroe police are searching for two men involved in a brazen assault and robbery of a man who was later found bleeding at a Dollar Tree location over the weekend.

Police executed a search warrant a day after the alleged assault, finding suspected narcotics inside one of the suspect's apartment. However, the case remains active.

Big picture view:

Police made first contact with the victim after responding to a store on 501 N. Telegraph Rd after reports that a man was bleeding, claiming he had been assaulted.

Before 911 had been called, the victim said he was inside an acquaintance's home when he heard a knock on the door. On the other side was a man who pointed a gun at the victim when he opened the door.

At that time, the victim's acquaintance punched the victim in the back of the head. The gunman then struck him on the side of the head with a firearm. A woman was also nearby and shouted about the victim's car keys, police said.

The victim was struck several more times before the suspects took his keys and ordered him to leave. As he walked to the Dollar Tree, he saw his stolen vehicle drive past.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment due to his multiple injuries.

A day later, a search warrant was executed at an apartment located at the 600 block of John Anderson Ct, using the Monroe County Special Response Team for support due to both suspects having a history of violent behavior.

Police found both evidence related to the case and suspected narcotics during the warrant, but the individuals are still missing. The man who wielded a firearm was identified as a 33-year-old from the Detroit area, while the victim's acquaintance was a 61-year-old Monroe man.

The case remains active.

What's next:

Anyone with information in connection to the incident is asked to contact police.

Detective McKenzie is available at (734) 243-7517. Crime Stoppers can also be dialed at 1-800-SPEAK UP.