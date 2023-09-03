Monroe Police: deadly carjacking suspects arrested in Ohio after 'random, senseless act of violence'

article

Monroe Police confirm that two shooting suspects are in custody in Ohio after law enforcement pursued the stolen vehicle Saturday.

Police were initially called around 3:40 p.m. for a person who was shot at the Highlander Market (1030 E Front St, Monroe).

Investigators say the suspects entered the Highlander Market, pulled out a weapon and robbed the business of an unknown amount of cash. Once they exited the market, they ordered people in a blue F-150 parked out front to get out of the vehicle.

According to police one of the suspects fired a shot at a witness standing near the truck. The witness was uninjured.

The two occupants in the truck exited the vehicle and the suspects shot them both, police say. The suspects fled the scene in the blue Ford F-150, police say.

Once officers reached the scene, they found two shooting victims; a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old man.

Officials say an ambulance transported the 34-year-old to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The 31-year-old was identified as Michael Ronald Beck Jr. from Monroe. Next of kin have been notified.

The 34-year-old's identity hasn't been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Police put out photos of the suspects along with the truck they drove. Through information collected at the scene and citizen responses, the suspects were identified and neighboring jurisdictions were notified.

"We mourn the loss of innocent life. The Monroe Police Department also thanks our brave community and citizens for providing vital information, which proved to be helpful in the eventual capture of these cowardly criminals," said The Monroe Police Department.

At around 7:40 p.m. the blue F-150 was located by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at a rest area near Bowling Green.

As troopers and deputies of the Wood County Sheriff's Office approached the truck, the suspects fled southbound on I-75. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the truck didn't stop initiating a pursuit of the vehicle.

Police say the suspects fired multiple shots at the pursuing officers and troopers returned fire. The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15.

As the truck approached Twp Road 240, it went off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

Once the vehicle stopped, troopers gave the suspects verbal orders. Investigators say the suspects initially refused to comply, but after some time the driver, a 29-year-old man from Monroe, got out and was flown to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

The passenger, a 44-year-old man from Ann Arbor, was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and has since been lodged at the Hancock County Jail.

No officers were injured in this incident. The investigation is ongoing and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Police are withholding the suspect's identities pending their arraignment in Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department thanks the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Monroe Community Ambulance, and Monroe Fire Department for their assistance.

"The Monroe Police Department would like to remind the public that this was a completely random, senseless act of violence. The victims in this case were not affiliated with the offenders in any way," said the Monroe Police Department. "Situations like this shake our community to the core and these acts of violence will, in no way be tolerated."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau at (734)243-7500.

The family of Michael Ronald Beck Jr has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.