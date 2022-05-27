Monroe Street Midway offers plenty of fun in the heart of downtown Detroit

A summer destination in Downtown Detroit is back open for the season. The fun is just getting started at the Monroe Street Midway with sports courts, a roller skating rink, and some all-new activities, too.

"The whole point of this was to make it feel like there’s accessibility in the city," said Justin Jacobs, of Come Play Detroit. "So whether you want to come to a game, dinner and come here, after, or just have this be your destination, you can spend hours enjoying The Sports Zone and the Monroe Midway."

There's plenty of family-friendly entertainment available at the midway, perfect for this holiday weekend.

Eleven-year-old Gabe Sanchez came down for his birthday.

"It’s pretty cool, I like basketball, because I play basketball sometimes at my house," he said.

He’s partial to hoops, but there’s also a 9-hole mini-golf course, a Sports Zone, food, a pavilion, a roller rink, and more.

"This year we made some upgrades to the Midway," said Kyle Black, RollerCade. "One of the biggest things is we changed the location of the rink. and we also put down VersaCourt rollerskating floor, which is a floor specifically made for outdoor rollerskating. And skaters can use their indoor or outdoor wheels on this surface."

Artwork collaborations abound, where local artists have added some beautiful touches to the space.

"The inspiration was more about adapting and keeping that sense of community," said artist Tashif Sheefy McFly. "Keeping a sense of the eyes watching the city. Just the surreal abstraction of community around Detroit."

Throughout the season expect live music and DJs. The Midway is located across from Campus Martius. Last year's sponsors say they hosted nearly 100,000 guests.

Mini-golf and basketball are free, but you do need tickets to rollerskate and they recommend going online to check that out. This is all part of the Decked Out Detroit initiative, for more information go to deckedoutdetroit.com