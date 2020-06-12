Monroe woman arrested in connection with brutal death of her baby in Florida

A Monroe woman has been arrested in connection with the gruesome death of her infant son a year ago in Florida-- at the hands of her husband.

The mother, Stephanie Holly, faces charges including criminal neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

Michigan State Police say the 5-month-old boy was killed on June 12th of 2019 when his father dropped the infant on his head, then slammed him onto a table.

The father, Calib Scott, has been charged with first degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.



Holly was at work at the time but police say she was aware of abuse to her son throughout his short life -- including cigarette burns to his ears.



She was arrested Wednesday at her workplace in Monroe. Extradition is underway to return her to florida.

Police say this is the second child born by this woman to die under suspicious circumstances. Extradition procedures are currently underway to return the woman to Florida.

First responders in Florida stated that the residence was in unlivable conditions due to filth, urine, and dog feces throughout the home.

Five dogs were later removed from the home.

Detectives from the Ormond Beach Police stated that this is the most heinous crime they have ever investigated.



