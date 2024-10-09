‘Monstrous crimes’: Holly man gets 85 years for sexual abuse three children, child porn

A Holly man was sentenced to 85 years in prison after pleading guilty to several horrific charges of sexual abuse against children and child pornography.

Jeremy McCallum, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday to 85 years in prison plus 15 years of supervised release after leaving prison.

McCallum was initially arrested in January 2020 when law enforcement was searching for sexually abusive material after a tip. During the search, authorities found hard copies and digital files that depicted years of horrific sexual abuse of three minors – all committed by McCallum.

One of the minors, a little girl, was abused by McCallum for the better part of a decade. The abuse was documented on VHS, his cell phone, and in Polaroids, authorities said. McCallum abused another girl when she was an infant and recorded it on VHS and on his phone. The third victim, a little boy, was sexually abused and was recorded on VHS.

Over the past four years, there have been years of litigation leading up to June 18, 2024, when he ultimately pleaded guilty to all charges – including ten counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of child pornography.

"This defendant committed monstrous crimes. This prosecution and sentence should send a strong message to child predators: you will suffer severe consequences if you harm our children," said U.S. Attorney Ison.

McCallum will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said his sentencing should send a clear message to others who believe they can prey on children.

"The despicable acts of sexual exploitation, especially against children, are amongst the most horrific crimes investigated by our office," said Gibson. "The sentencing of Jeremy McCallum is a direct result of the collaborative efforts between the Michigan State Police and the FBI, Oakland County Resident Agency. This sentencing sends a clear and stern warning to those who believe they can prey on our most vulnerable population and evade justice. The successful prosecution by the United States Attorney's Office of Eastern Michigan is a crucial step in the healing process for those victimized by Mr. McCallum's deplorable and heinous actions."