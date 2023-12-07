Moonbeam for Sweet Dreams brings patients at Beaumont Children's hospital holiday cheer

Corewell Health's Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is a beloved holiday tradition that brings joy to little ones in Beaumont's Children's hospital.

"Normally we have a microphone that’s super loud and fire trucks," said Kathleen Grobbel, the event organizer and supervisor of child health.

But this year, Corewell Health is accommodating children with sensory issues by hosting a scaled-down version of Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams on Thursday, before kick-starting the main event on Friday.

The event is a metro Detroit favorite. Community members shine flashlights into Beaumont's Childrens hospital and the young patients flash their lights back – giving them hope during the holiday season.

"Sometimes it’s too over stimulating for people, and we just wanted to make sure there was an opportunity. We know that our community has a lot to give and this is a giving event," Grobbel said.

A special sensory table with supplies was available during the event – including ear plugs, fidgets, sunglasses, and more.

For the Tripp family, who was in attendance, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is incredibly special.

"Our son was actually on the other side last year," said Tia Tripp. "He has autism as well as epilepsy."

Flashing lights is a big trigger for their son.

"Especially when he was first diagnosed with autism, he had a lot of sensory issues, so we had to be very mindful of different lighting and flashing," said Levi Tripp.

Despite the small, quiet crowd, the event makes children in the hospital feel very special.

"My wife is an early elementary special-ED teacher," said Ken Laczynski, an attendee. "I know some of our team members have children with sensory issues, so for us, it’s near and dear to our hearts."

Starting Friday, Dec. 8, the event will run through Saturday, Dec. 23 at Beaumont's Royal Oak campus.

