Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Flashlights needed to light up Corewell Health Children's Hospital this December

Each year, crowds gather outside Corewell Health Children's Hospital in Royal Oak to spread cheer to kids spending the holidays in the hospital.

Attendees shine lights toward the patients' rooms, while the children shine them back nightly during Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams. The tradition has been happening for several years, filling the parking lot with light and hospitalized kids with joy.

This year, donations of flashlights are needed to make sure the children are able to return the light.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams in 2023 (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Those interested can buy flashlights from this Amazon wish list. Monetary donations can also be made here to help support Moonbeams.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams starts Dec. 8 with a sensory-friendly night that will not have flashing lights or microphones. The event will then be held nightly at 8 p.m. through Dec. 23.

Learn more about the program here.