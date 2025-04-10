Raw sewage release: Macomb County says Oakland County dumped 1.2 million gallons

article

The Brief Macomb County claims over 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage was dumped by Oakland County. Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says Oakland County has continually dumped condoms, tampons, and wipes after a heavy storm. Oakland County maintains they are following the state's protocol in release of water and sewage.



A disgusting overflow of raw sewage in Macomb County has leaders calling fowl on their western neighbors as they claim over a million gallons has been dumped into their stormwater basins.

In a press release from Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller, the county claims 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage was dumped into the Red Run Drain, along with 820 million gallons of ‘minimally treated’ sewage – all of which came from Oakland County.

Miller sent a letter to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Phillip Roos on Wednesday, calling it "another sickening release" that happened on April 3 from Oakland County's George W. Kuhn Retention Treatment Basin.

Photo: Macomb County Public Works

According to the release, staff found sanitary wipes, condoms and tampons in the shrubs and trees along the banks of the Red Run at the outfall of the GWK Basin.

"I am sure many more numerous waste products and floatables washed further downstream into the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair," Miller said in the letter to Roos. "These raw sewage discharges have occurred for many years, and nothing has ever been done."

The Red Run is a tributary off of the Clinton River and runs throughout the county from Utica Road to Dequindre, which boards with Oakland County. The Oakland County treatment basin collects water from over 24,000 acres upstream of the Red Run Drain. When dry, all flow is routed to the Detroit Wastewater Treatment Plant. However, in heavy rains, high volumes of combined sewage exceeds the outlet capacity to Detroit.

Oakland County's website says when that happens, the excess flow is diverted where it stored, screened, and disinfected prior to discharge to the Red Run Drain.

Photo: Macomb County Public Works

Miller has called on Oakland County to take a step to combat the problem by doing one of the following:

Separate storm sewers from the sanitary flow;

Build large open or enclosed retention basins;

Add detention ponds;

"Daylight" parts of the enclosed section of the drain system west of Dequindre by unearthing and removing sections of pipe to allow grassy areas, shrubs and trees to absorb stormwater and filter out millions of tons of nitrogen, phosphorus and sedimentation.

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash has defended the operation and told FOX 2 last fall that it is within the state's standards.

Photo: Macomb County Public Works

Miller asked EGLE to enforce a condition that requires Oakland County to provide timely notification of discharges.

"Unfortunately, they no longer notify us, despite our frequent requests. The timely notification is critical for us to warn the affected downstream Macomb communities," Miller added.

The backstory:

This is not the first time that Macomb County has aired grievances about Oakland County's treatment plant.

In March 2020, Miller posted a video of herself at the basin where she was surrounded by disposable gloves, wipes, and other sewage.

FOX 2 is working to speak with Oakland County about Miller's most recent claims.