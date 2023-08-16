Mootz Pizzeria in Detroit donating some proceeds to Hawaii wildfires

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar in Detroit intends to donate a portion of its proceeds on some orders to victims of the Maui wildfires in Hawaii.

The restaurant announced it would donate $5 for every 14 inch Hawaiian and Spicy Hawaiian pizza sold between Aug. 15-31.

The food will go toward the Maui Strong Fund, a community foundation raising funds for victims of the fires that have devastated the island state. As of Tuesday, the fund had raised more than $34 million.

You can find more information here which explains how all the money is getting distributed.

Mootz Pizza, which is located on Library Street in Detroit, sells its 14-inch Hawaiian and Spicy Hawaiian pizzas for $27.50.

More tragic news is reported out of the disaster every day since the wildfires started on Aug. 8. More than 100 people have been confirmed dead, making it one of the deadliest disasters in U.S. history.