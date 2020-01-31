Mootz Pizzeria's pappardelle bolognese recipe

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar just celebrated their first anniversary this week, putting a bow on a fantastic first year in the Motor City. The NY-style pizzeria added some delicious new dishes to their menu in December that have been a hit.

Executive Chef Eliott Barringer joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can get his pasta recipe below.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar Pappardelle Bolognese

Ingredients:

4oz carrots diced

4oz celery diced

8oz white onion diced

1 Tbsp fresh garlic minced

1/2-pound ground pork

1/2-pound ground beef

1/2-pound ground veal

32oz (4 cups) chunky marinara

32oz (4 cups) water

1 Tbsp dried basil

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp black pepper

1-pound dry pappardelle

1 Tbsp blended oil

4oz garlic amg herb Boursin cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Directions:

1) Add Oil to 8-quart stock pot

2) On medium heat, caramelize onion, carrot, and celery for about 12 mins and don't burn!

3) Add garlic and all meat, and continue cooking for 5 mins until meat is browned

4) Add marinara, water, and all seasonings and bring to a simmer.

5) Cook on low heat and stir often until sauce is thickened, up to two hours, then salt to taste

6) Cook pappardelle according to instructions on package

7) Place pasta in bowl and mix finished Bolognese in pasta

8) Top with spoon full of boursin, parmesan, and parsley and ENJOY!