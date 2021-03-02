More I-75 lane restrictions start as MDOT crews plan third bridge demolition

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin construction on a new I-75 bridge over 13 Mile starting today.

Work to replace the southbound bridge over 13 Mile Road will commence while available lanes on the freeway will be restricted beginning at 9 a.m.

Last weekend MDOT shut down the entire freeway to demolish two other bridges as part of its multi-year improvement project to the Metro Detroit corridor.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-75 will be reduced to one lane between 12 Mile and 14 Mile until 3 p.m. After that, two lanes for southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound side of the freeway.

Both southbound I-75 exits to 12 Mile and 14 Mile will remain open.

Further road closures begin on Wednesday when crews close 13 Mile Road to demolish the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile. Those restrictions will begin at 10 p.m.

I-75's improvement is such a massive undertaking by the state it even has its own website - modernizeI75.com

Much of the I-75 construction starting now is part of MDOT's Segment 3, which is expected to end in the fall of 2023. Once it's complete, the freeway will have a high-occupancy-lane (HOV) from 13 Mile Road to South Boulevard.