More than 130K customers without power in Michigan after Saturday's powerful winds

By Sunday morning DTE Energy had 70,000 customers without power, while Consumers Energy reported 66,000 customers.

Consumers Energy reported that more than 150,000 customers originally lost power Saturday night from the storms. About 322 crews are out in the field, while 1588 DTE crews are out working to restore power.

"Our crews worked completed great work through the night and we are looking forward to favorable weather today to continue to restore power for residents and businesses," said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. "We have also added crews to our system from Mutual Assistance that will enable us to have a successful day of restoration."

If you see a downed line, stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and DTE Energy at 800-477-4747, and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

DTE customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting DTE Energy Mobile app, The outage map can be found HERE.

Consumers Energy says a majority of customers still impacted are expected to be restored by the end of the day Monday. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter and the outage map can be found HERE. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Michigan yesterday morning.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

The hardest-hit areas in Michigan include: Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma and Ionia. Winds have knocked down trees, limbs, broken 192 poles and damaged over 2,200 power lines.

