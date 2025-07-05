More than 20 dogs rescued from Dearborn Heights home

The Brief Dearborn Heights police said they went to a home off Fleming Street near Annapolis Street on Wednesday to investigate a dog allegedly being killed by the homeowner’s boyfriend. During an investigation, 27 chihuahua dogs, including a litter of four puppies with their mother, were found living in unsanitary conditions. The dogs were formally surrendered by the owner and transported to Michigan Humane where they will receive medical care, vaccinations and further assessment.



More than 20 dozen dogs were rescued from a Dearborn Heights home while a search warrant was executed by the city’s Ordinance and Animal Control Department, officials said.

The backstory:

Dearborn Heights police said they went to a home off Fleming Street near Annapolis Street on Wednesday to investigate a dog allegedly being killed by the homeowner’s boyfriend.

During an investigation, 27 chihuahua dogs, including a litter of four puppies with their mother, were found living in unsanitary conditions, according to police.

As a result, officials said a search and seizure warrant, issued by the 20th District Court, authorized the removal of all animals, so their health could be evaluated by veterinarians.

The dogs were formally surrendered by the owner and transported to Michigan Humane, where they will receive medical care, vaccinations and further assessment.

Due to the large number of animals, Animal Control officers from four other cities had to be called in to safely remove the chihuahuas.

What they're saying:

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our neighboring communities’ Animal Control colleagues who stepped up to help out," said Lee Lafeve, Dearborn Heights Ordinance & Animal Control Director. "We could not have done this task nearly as effectively without their help — as well as the assistance from the Dearborn Heights Police Department. Everyone’s professionalism and love of animals was clearly shown throughout this incident."

After the animals were removed, the city inspected the property and deemed it unfit for habitation.

"Her having that much dogs in this neighborhood that’s not good for us. That’s a health situation," said Rod Almurshidy, a neighbor.

The owner was allowed to collect personal belongings before the home was secured and condemned, according to police.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional charges are expected.