Metro Detroit weather: Temps headed up after stretch of frigid cold

A cold start to the morning but it is feeling a little better!

Temperatures are in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Highs will reach near freezing with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Winds will kick up through the day with winds up to 20-30 mph. Lows will hold steady overnight and then warm to the lower to mid 40s Wednesday! Most of the day will be dry with a stray shower chance during the morning.

Thursday is looking mild and wet with widespread rain. Highs will reach the 40s during the afternoon. The back edge of the system will usher in some colder air and transition from rain to flurries and dropping highs to the lower 30s!

No major systems look to impact early holiday travel this weekend. It'll just be cold with highs in the 30s with a few flurries around.