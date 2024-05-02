More than $20,000 in cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs seized in Oakland County

While executing three search warrants in Oakland County on May 2, COMET (County of Macomb Enforcement Team) seized over 500 grams of cocaine, over 50 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills, and two firearms.

Detectives also seized about $2,600 in allegedly ill-gotten money.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $20,000.00.

The Thumb Narcotics Team, Waterford Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI assisted COMET.