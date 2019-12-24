More than 40 fire fighters respond to Detroit grocery store blaze

Detroit Fire Fighters responded a massive blaze at a grocery store on West Warren Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Identified as the Metro Food Center at 6461 W Warren Ave. near Livernois, several fire trucks were spotted spraying water into the building. Smoke was seen billowing out of the top of the structure, where it appears the roof had collapsed.

The grocery store's manager said that everyone was out of the store. There were no injuries reported.

There were more than 40 firefighters called to the store to help extinguish the flames.

The fire is currently under investigation.

