More than 50 Lincoln Park High School seniors receive Seal of Biliteracy

Michigan’s Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes high school graduates who have achieved proficiency in two or more languages, has been awarded to 53 graduating Lincoln Park High School seniors.

The students received a seal on their diploma and a special cord at graduation on May 29. LPHS is one of only a few schools in the Downriver area that participates in the Seal of Biliteracy program, which encourages students to study world languages or develop proficiency in their native and heritage languages.

"I am incredibly proud of my amazing students who have developed exceptional bilingual skills that will help them achieve their career and life goals while embracing and honoring their home language," said Ghada Ahmad, English Language Learner teacher and Seal of Biliteracy coordinator at the high school. "I can’t wait to see my students utilize these language skills to help them compete for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow."

For each Seal of Biliteracy level, criteria are set for students whose first language is English while learning a second language, and for English Language Learners developing academic proficiency in their home language while mastering English. The Seal enables employers to identify individuals with strong language and biliteracy skills, and colleges and universities to recognize applicants with bilingual abilities. Learn more about the program here.

"I’d like to personally congratulate our Seal of Biliteracy recipients and I wish them continued success after graduation and beyond," said Terry Dangerfield, Lincoln Park Public Schools superintendent. "Lincoln Park High School’s continued participation in this important program demonstrates our district’s ongoing commitment to diversity and appreciation of other cultures. I hope our program continues to serve as a model for other schools across Michigan and around the country."

LPHS students receiving the award include:

Yarelie Hernandez

Jazmin Zamudio

Javier Gonzalez-Escobar

Julian Talamantes

Airam Garcia-Sanchez

Felipe Villarreal

Maria Espinoza-Mojica

Camila Luna

Arturo Medellin Delgado

Daniela Munoz-Aceves

Alondra Martinez-Navarro

Leah Santiago

Sonia Padilla

Scarlett Gonzalez

Robert Alverez-Olvera

Caitlin Garcia

Andre Lopez-Quiroz

Ezekiel Morel

Javier Mendoza

Jasmin Aleman

Fatima Cervantes

Liliana Contreras-Martinez

Jose Herrera

Margaret Medina-Samano

Jimena Zamudio-Hernandez

Nataly Tapia-Estrada

Servando Alarcon

Joseph Olivera-Espada

Yahir Espinoza

Shelsea Saborio

Cristian Cardona

Carmen David

Maxymillio Nunez

Minerva Quiroz

Daniel Carrillo

Alondra Pi Maldonado

Lesly Mares

Joel Patino

Giselt Zuniga

Jorge Vargas

Edwin Zea

Everson Calvillo

Greivin Saborio

Joseph Olivera

Neyshali Suarez

SanJuana Mireles

Angel Vazquez

Arianny Lora

Michelle Castellanos

Ambar Carvajal

Yeidi Nunez

Bryan Pena

Enrique Juarez Barba