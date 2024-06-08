More than 50 Lincoln Park High School seniors receive Seal of Biliteracy
LINCOLN PARK, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan’s Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes high school graduates who have achieved proficiency in two or more languages, has been awarded to 53 graduating Lincoln Park High School seniors.
The students received a seal on their diploma and a special cord at graduation on May 29. LPHS is one of only a few schools in the Downriver area that participates in the Seal of Biliteracy program, which encourages students to study world languages or develop proficiency in their native and heritage languages.
"I am incredibly proud of my amazing students who have developed exceptional bilingual skills that will help them achieve their career and life goals while embracing and honoring their home language," said Ghada Ahmad, English Language Learner teacher and Seal of Biliteracy coordinator at the high school. "I can’t wait to see my students utilize these language skills to help them compete for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow."
For each Seal of Biliteracy level, criteria are set for students whose first language is English while learning a second language, and for English Language Learners developing academic proficiency in their home language while mastering English. The Seal enables employers to identify individuals with strong language and biliteracy skills, and colleges and universities to recognize applicants with bilingual abilities. Learn more about the program here.
"I’d like to personally congratulate our Seal of Biliteracy recipients and I wish them continued success after graduation and beyond," said Terry Dangerfield, Lincoln Park Public Schools superintendent. "Lincoln Park High School’s continued participation in this important program demonstrates our district’s ongoing commitment to diversity and appreciation of other cultures. I hope our program continues to serve as a model for other schools across Michigan and around the country."
LPHS students receiving the award include:
Yarelie Hernandez
Jazmin Zamudio
Javier Gonzalez-Escobar
Julian Talamantes
Airam Garcia-Sanchez
Felipe Villarreal
Maria Espinoza-Mojica
Camila Luna
Arturo Medellin Delgado
Daniela Munoz-Aceves
Alondra Martinez-Navarro
Leah Santiago
Sonia Padilla
Scarlett Gonzalez
Robert Alverez-Olvera
Caitlin Garcia
Andre Lopez-Quiroz
Ezekiel Morel
Javier Mendoza
Jasmin Aleman
Fatima Cervantes
Liliana Contreras-Martinez
Jose Herrera
Margaret Medina-Samano
Jimena Zamudio-Hernandez
Nataly Tapia-Estrada
Servando Alarcon
Joseph Olivera-Espada
Yahir Espinoza
Shelsea Saborio
Cristian Cardona
Carmen David
Maxymillio Nunez
Minerva Quiroz
Daniel Carrillo
Alondra Pi Maldonado
Lesly Mares
Joel Patino
Giselt Zuniga
Jorge Vargas
Edwin Zea
Everson Calvillo
Greivin Saborio
Joseph Olivera
Neyshali Suarez
SanJuana Mireles
Angel Vazquez
Arianny Lora
Michelle Castellanos
Ambar Carvajal
Yeidi Nunez
Bryan Pena
Enrique Juarez Barba