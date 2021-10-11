More than 500K pounds of canned beef with gravy recalled due to possible lead contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall for canned beef with gravy products because they may contain unsafe levels of lead.

See a list of the recalled products below.

The recalled products from Crider Foods were sold nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance sampling. According to the USDA, a spice mix from an outside supplier is the cause of the potentially elevated lead levels.

About 525,717 pounds of beef with gravy is part of the recall. They were produced between Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021.

No adverse reactions have been reported from the products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mark Howell, President of Crider Inc., at mhowell@criderinc.com or 912-536-1424.

List of recalled products (cans will have "EST. 31812" on them):

12-oz. cans of "Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of "HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy" with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.