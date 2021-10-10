Mosque vandalized in Rochester Hills

At around 9:30pm on Oct. 15, a window pane was broken at the entrance of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's Mosque in Rochester Hills.

Imam Shamshad Nasir said that the intentions are unknown and that they don't suspect it was anyone from their neighborhood.

The Imam notified other religious organizations in the area about the vandalism. He urged fellow religious leaders to use extra caution and to be vigilant in their places of worship.

"Our message is peace, our message is love for all and hate for no one," said the Imam. "We don’t have a grudge against him. In our hearts, we don’t feel anyone is our enemies here."

Anyone with information about who was responsible for this vandalism is asked to call the Rochester Hills Police Department.