Mosquito-borne disease now in Eight adults, 22 animals in 12 Michigan counties as EEE threat grows

A mosquito-borne disease that Michigan's Department of Health has labeled as "one of the most dangerous in the U.S." is continuing to spread across Michigan.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in eight people and 22 animals across 12 Michigan counties as of Sept. 25. Primarily located on the west side of the state, evidence of the disease has moved east, prompting warnings from MDHHS for residents to protect themselves.

“The increasing geographic spread and increasing number of EEE cases in humans and animals indicate that the risk for EEE is ongoing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites until the first hard frost.”

The counties listed as high risk include: Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

EEE has a 33 percent fatality rate for those who become sick from the disease. For kids under 15 years old and adults over the age of 50, the fatality rate can rise as high as 50 percent.

Symptoms exhibited by the disease aren't very obvious. Of the 4 to 5 percent of people who do contract the disease and show symptoms, they include chills, fever, weakness, muscle and joint pain and can last up to two weeks. However, for the 1 percent of people who do show serious symptoms, they include neurologic issues like inflammation of the brain.

EEE is typically a serious problem for horses, which is why a vaccine was developed if the contract the disease. No vaccine exists for humans.

And because there is no "hard frost" on the horizon, the health department has recommended for any people living in counties where the disease has been found to use repellant and wear protective clothing when they're outside. They also recommend installing and repairing screens on their house and removing any standing water nearby - a prime breeding habitat for the insect.

The department is also recommending any activities or events happening during or after dusk to be rescheduled or cancelled.