Most metro Detroit schools back in session for Jan. 18

The majority of schools in metro Detroit are resuming classes on Thursday after being closed for two days because of frigid weather conditions.

While light snow is expected Thursday and Friday, only a few schools are closed on Thursday – most due to building problems.

It is anticipated that by Friday afternoon, southeast Michigan could see as much as three inches of snow.

