Mother of 2 in need of housing spotlights shortage of shelters in Metro Detroit

One-year-old Kierra plays with her mom, Dayna Bledsoe, while nine-year-old Nekeyahh watches TV, their belongings in bags on the floor.

This is one of the many Detroit area families in need of housing.

"Everybody is saying that - we're full," said Rickehl Bledsoe.

Rickehl is Dayna's sister - she says she's been trying to find a safe place for them to go. Right now they're with her - but she rents a flat in Detroit - and they can't stay.

"I've called multiple shelters - I've called in Sterling Heights, I've called in Warren, I've called in Detroit - I've called Wayne Metro," she said.

Bledsoe says her sister is cognitively impaired - and used to live with their grandmother, who passed away a couple of years ago. Dayna had nowhere to go.

"She was in a shelter for a year and then after that it's like - that's it," Rickehl said.

It's been a challenge to find housing - for the mother and her daughters - children the same age as the little ones who froze to death in their minivan in the Greektown Casino garage earlier this week.

In that case, their mother had asked the city for help with shelter but didn't get it - highlighting the urgent need for housing and resources for families.

"They'll say there are places available - they're not available," Rickehl said. "It's unfortunate that her kids had to pass away for her to get some attention."

FOX 2 is reaching out to multiple shelters to see if we can find some long-term care for this family.

But here's how overwhelmed the system is - Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Shelter for women and children is full - with 45 women and 80 children.

The Samaritas shelter in Westland has a waiting list of 900 people. FOX 2 also contacted the mayor's office and they are reaching out to resources as well.

Earlier this week - after the tragedy - Mayor Mike Duggan promised this: "I want to make sure that when people call they get very clear options," he said.

"Are we doing everything to make sure people in this city - know how to access this critical care."

It's help that can't come soon enough.

