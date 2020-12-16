Mother and daughter nurses lean on one another helping patients with COVID-19 battles

Behind layers of masks, face shields, gloves and gowns stand a mother and daughter. They are tired from 12-hours shifts but grateful - to be able to help during this deadly pandemic.

“We’re seeing people who are at their worst in their Covid journey," said Amanda Ingmire.

“It’s definitely a culture shock seeing people around my age group - that’s for sure,” Miranda Ingmire said.

Both are registered nurses at a hospital in Ann Arbor. Forty-four-year-old Amanda works in the ICU, and her daughter, 25-year-old Miranda, who works in the in-patient unit, has witnessed the destructive effects of COVID-19 daily.



“The first Covid patient I took care of was the same age as me so that was a difficult experience. She made it out and was healthy and everything, but she reminded me a lot of me," Amanda said.

Recent surges in COVID-19 cases across the state and country understandably have disappointed the mother-daughter duo.

“I just said, 'Oh my gosh here we go again. We have to suit up and do this all over again,'” Miranda said.



That disappointment grows when they don’t see folks abiding by recommended guidelines.



“It’s not all about you. You’re not wearing a mask just for you. It’s for everyone around you," Amanda said.

Registered nurses Miranda and Amanda Ingmire.

Both of them shared what the hardest part of their jobs has been during the pandemic.

“The loneliness," Amanda said. "But not the loneliness for me, the loneliness for the patients. Sometimes people can’t even communicate back and they just want to be a visual. And that part is, super hard.“

And Miranda says hers is simply, the unknown.

“The unknown for everything, for me, the patient, and for the family. What’s going to happen to our patient next?” she said.

But these two have learned to lean on one another.

"To be able to have my mom to talk to is really cool,” Miranda said.



“It’s so true,” Amanda said.



They remind anyone out there with a loved one battling this deadly virus in a hospital bed:

“Your family is not alone when they’re in the hospital," Miranda said. "We’re there and we're talking to them. They’re not alone. They’re not with their loved ones, but they’re not alone.”