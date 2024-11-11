Mother, baby killed in crash after pickup driven by father hydroplanes in west Michigan

A mother and baby died after the baby's father hydroplaned on wet roads, leading to a crash Sunday morning in west Michigan.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the 36-year-old mother was tending to her 17-month-old baby in the backseat of a pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old Woodland man in Caledonia Township, southeast of Grand Rapids. Both the baby and mother were unbuckled when the truck hydroplaned on 84th Avenue, west of Thornapple River Drive, and hit an embankment around 10:30 a.m.

Both the mother and baby were ejected from the vehicle.

The sheriff's department said an off-duty emergency room doctor witnessed the crash and tried to help, but the mother and baby did not survive. The father was not hurt.

"The KCSO extends our deepest condolences to the family and all who are impacted by this tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a press release.