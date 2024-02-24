Mother collapses in grief as body of her missing son is discovered in Detroit



Capri Landfair just wanted to find her missing son. She organized a search party several days after he went missing, and a large group of friends, family and community members gathered to help search.

No one has seen him, no one has seen him, no one is calling I’m getting scared," she said.

Michael Doss II had last been seen on Wednesday, by Saturday the family was becoming desperate.

"The last time I seen him was late Tuesday night early Wednesday morning when I got off work, woke up that morning when I got off work, woke up that morning and he had left the house," his father, Michael Doss Sr., said.

Landfair said that Doss II was a good person, and there was no reason for him to be in trouble.

"Michael wasn’t no drug dealer, wasn’t in no gang, he has no kids," Landfair said. "He’s not that type of person."

While hanging missing flyers, and knocking on doors to try to find the missing 25-year-old man, the family stopped to talk to Fox 2’s Camille Amiri in Southwest Detroit.

"We see these types of situations on the news and sometimes the turn out is not good but I pray this is not that case," Doss Sr. said.

Landfair agreed.

"I’m scared, my baby is somewhere cold right now," she said. "I’m scared my baby’s waiting on me to find him. I’m scared that he’s hurt."

Less than a minute later, screams came from the search party.

Doss II had been found dead in a garage about a block from his house.

His mother ran to the scene, and collapsed in the driveway, sobbing.

Police are investigating Doss II’s death. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will be working to determine his cause of death.