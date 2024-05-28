Mother of murdered woman warns others with domestic violence message

Kobie Norris was found dead at the Baymont Inn on Jefferson in Detroit on May 7th. Police ruled it a homicide and arrested her on-again/off-again boyfriend.

"I mean she was the star you know - the light, she was beautiful. She did not deserve this," said her mother Deandra Smith. "I begged my daughter - do not go back around this man."

Kobie Norris was just 24 years old. Her mother says she talked to her daughter about domestic violence all the time.

"She told me she was done with him but you know how that goes, she told me she loved him," Smith said. "I said 'Kobie leave him alone, he’s gonna hurt you.’ I said he's gonna take your life.

"My daughter already knew, we would watch the news all the time. She knew about life and what these men would do - ‘Be careful about the situation.’ I would say pay attention - she knew this, I told her."

Deandra Smith knows nothing will bring her daughter back, but she hopes her story will help others - and perhaps prevent a tragic turn of events — like Kobie’s — from happening again.

"If a man put his hands on you, he doesn’t love you - what is love? That ain’t love," she said. "He don’t love himself. Why would you put up with something like this."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, there is help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233 and can be called 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is 866-VOICEDV a free and confidential resource for victims to call, text or chat. No matter the time – day or night. Text to 877-861-0222.

