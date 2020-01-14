Mother of 3 left in a coma from hit and run in SW Detroit

A mother of three is in critical condition after being struck while walking to work on the southwest side.

She was hit by a car and left for dead.

"I just want people to come forward because it shouldn't have happened the way it did," said Cindy Ruff, the victim's mother in law.

It was a walk that Jamie Erickson took every morning from her home in southwest Detroit to her job at AJM Packaging about a half a mile away.

But on Friday morning, everything changed. The mother of three left her house at 6:20 a.m. for work. A short time later, someone found her unconscious lying in the area of Springwells and Dix.

"She's worked there over a year so she's done it every morning at the same time and never had any problems ever,” Ruff said. "It was right around the corner from our house actually."

Police determined she had been hit by a driver who didn't stop.

"We're not sure where she was found - if it was on the street, the sidewalk, we don't know if she was crossing the little side street or if she was crossing the big street there," Ruff said.

Detroit police are hoping to release more information on the case on Wednesday.

Jamie remains in critical condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"She's still in a coma, she was non-responsive when the EMS brought her in, she has swelling of the brain," Huff said.

Jamie's children are too young to understand the extent of their mother's injuries.

If you were in the area of Springwells and Dix around 6:30 a.m. or if you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"She shouldn't have been left there to just lay there, that's what I would say, turn yourself in," Huff said.

Jamie Erickson



