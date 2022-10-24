Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice

A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,

Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday.

"You didn't have to her like that, you didn't," said Sherry Ball, Stacie's sister.

"He said, 'Mama, they got it on Facebook: they found my mama dead.'" said Lugusta Ball, her mother.

She says they had not talked with her for a few weeks and that raised alarms.

Stacie’s friends began looking for her - one of them stumbled upon a heavy police response at the motel last week, where authorities say she was shot several times.

"And I’ve cried so much, my head (is) cloudy ... just trying to think you know, who could do her like that?" said Sherry.

Lugusta Ball says Stacie struggled with substance abuse and she often prayed and pleaded for her daughter to come home and get clean.

"She said, ‘I’m trying, mama. I’m trying.’ I said, ‘I want you to try harder, baby. Come on back home,’" Lugusta said. "I said, ‘mama getting older now and I ain’t going to be here much longer, I want you to come home.’ She said, ‘Mama I’m going to try. I’m going to try real hard.’"

Lugusta says she’ll remember her daughter as the family comedian and life of the party.

She’s survived by six children and a grieving family with this message for the person who took her life.

"I hope that my sister gets justice," said Sherry. "I hope that we can stand before you one day and tell you how bad you hurt us."

Detroit police says this is still an active investigation - anyone with information about what happened here please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313)-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.