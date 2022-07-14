Mother of Oxford shooting victim talks about his life, honoring his memory

For the first time since the Oxford High School mass shooting Nov. 30, the mother of one of the four victims killed is speaking out.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack sat down with Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling. She talks about Justin's life and honoring his legacy as his loved ones work to move forward.

"He really was my little sweetheart," she says. "That was one of the last things I said, was you'll always be my little sweetheart."

Her son, Justin - he had such big plans.

