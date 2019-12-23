Mother of son who died of rare bone disease has organized 16 giveaways to families in need

Despite her emotional pain, Grenisha King wears a smile.

On Monday, King's foundation passed out Christmas presents to kids in need as a tribute to her son, Amere, who passed away in 2017 from osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease.

"He inspired the world. This is what the Little Amere Foundation is about," she said. "We reach out to people to help others."

Since Amere's passing, King has organized nearly 16 giveaways to help families in need.

Sadae Foreman brought her nephews to the Christmas present giveaway on Monday in hopes that they can put a few extra items under their tree.

"It's actually helping a lot because a lot of families over here in this area - they really can't afford to do a lot of things for their children," she said.

Helping others and spreading joy is what King believes Amere, who was 9 years old when he passed away, would want her to do. Detroit police were on hand to help kids select a gift. In fact, DPD supported King's efforts by donating clothing, books and socks for King to hand out.

Advertisement

King is working to expand her foundation and hopes to take it beyond city of Detroit.

"Travel to other communities, other cities, other states, to give back to them, to help them, to let them know about the disease. To fight for awareness with this," she said.

If you would like to learn more about the Little Amere Foundation, visit LittleAmereFoundation.org.