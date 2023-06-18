Mother wants justice after son fatally shot during robbery at Russell Industrial Center

A mother is still searching for answers after her son was fatally shot during a robbery at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit.

Sam Gartley was just 23 years old — days away from turning 24 when he was shot and killed on June 5th. Sam was able to shoot back at the suspect after being hit.

"My son did shoot the other person twice, they know who he is, had to go to the hospital to have surgery", said Bobi Gartley, the victim's mother.

Sam had worked at the Russell Industrial Center for about a year — and had always felt safe, according to his mom. She remembers the last time she saw her son.

"He gave me the tightest hug and he must have told me three times, I love you mom," Bobbi said.

Bobi just wants justice for Sam. The suspect in the shooting has still not been charged and Bobi wants to know why.

"We just want to make sure these people get charged - my husband and I were both victims of violent crimes in the past - neither of our assailants spent 1 minute in jail, we can’t bare the thought of that happening to our son," she said

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPD or 1-800-SPEAK UP, where you will remain anonymous.

