Mother's Day weekend at the Soccer in the D program

Coach Brianne Stevenson from the City of Detroit's Soccer in the D program is spending part of her Mother's Day weekend coaching the team.

"This is all about the kids and getting them out here in fresh air and having fun with each other," Stevenson said.

Her 5-year-old daughter also plays for the growing Soccer in the D program.

"I turn it on and off when she gets the ball I'm screaming and cheering for her, and then I go back into coach," Stevenson said. "I just get really excited."

Stevenson grew up playing the sport she now coaches at O'Hair Park.

"I'm really enjoying it and seeing the mom's out here getting a chance to celebrate them as well with their kids with a win. You know, we really enjoy that," Stevenson said.

"I just like my mom because she's talented," said Eastyn Green, Stevenson's daughter. "My home, my family, everything she's done for me… it feels good."

Even though there are lots of options for kids soccer, the Soccer in the D program drew Stevenson in.

"Just knowing the sport and how much joy it brings the families, I thought why not… and in a community that probably doesn't see soccer that often," Stevenson said.

The City of Detroit's Soccer in the D program is accessible to families at $35 for the season. That includes a uniform and most of the equipment.

"To be able to share my love for the city and show it in this way and have all the parents be involved… it's just something that I think speaks to the life of the city and the heart that it has," Stevenson said.

This is Stevenson's first Mother's Day weekend as a soccer coach.

"It's very special, and I'm very happy," said Stevenson. "It's my first year, but I don't think it'll be my last."