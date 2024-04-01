Mother's Gift of Life kidney donation helps save her son

It’s a reunion like no other - a toddler embracing the medical team that helped save his life.

Now 2 years old, little Micah’s medical journey started before he was even born.

"We knew based on the ultrasound that Micah would possibly have some kidney issues," said his father Michael Guzick.

Those fears became reality when it was discovered Micah’s kidneys were oversized, and he had a rare kidney disorder.

"We had miscarried two babies before Micah, and so it was an extremely emotional time thinking, 'Oh man, is this going to be a third,'" Michael said.

The family soon realized there was only one solution.

"We kind of knew he was going to need a transplant," Michael said.

At first Michael believed he would be his son’s donor - until kidney stones were discovered.

But the search for a donor didn’t go very far - with mom Audra.

The very person who birthed Micah into the world, gave him the Gift of Life.

"I was just excited. I’ve never been so excited going into a surgery," said Audra. "If he needed it, and I would give him the beating heart out of my body."

The family had been living in North Carolina where Micah was born, but relocated back home to Michigan for family support and medical care they found at Henry Ford Health where Audra’s surgical procedure took place. Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan was where Micah had his operation.

"It looks amazing and the belly looks soft and scar looks beautiful," said Dr. Amrish Jain.

On Monday the family come back to Children’s Hospital for Micah’s check-up nearly six months after the transplant.

"Micah was nearing dialysis," said Dr. Amrish Jain/ Medical Director of Kidney Transplant Program, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. "But we were able to work up a plan for Audra for a living donor kidney transplant and just before he was going to go on dialysis, we were able to transplant one of Audra‘s kidneys and give it to Micah, and that helped his kidney function improve."

April is Donate Life Month and Audra can’t help but think what might have happened if a donor wasn't able to be found.

"I was able to be the one but not every family is in that situation," she said.

As this family rejoices they hope you will understand the importance of organ donations.

"It would be so important for everyone to check the box on your driver's license so they can be eligible for a kidney donation," said Dr. Jain.



